Aberrational case, adolescent abused his stepbrothers in Yopal

Aberrational case, adolescent abused his stepbrothers in Yopal

At kilometer 28 of the road that leads from Tilodirán to the village of El Algarrobo, police officers from the Criminal Responsibility Group for Adolescents of the Protection Section apprehended a 14-year-old adolescent, charged with the crime of abusive carnal access with under 14 years old.

The arrest of this adolescent was carried out in compliance with an arrest warrant issued by the First Municipal Criminal Court for Adolescents of Yopal, taking into account the facts presented in 2022 in the Quebradaseca village, where using deception and threats, allegedly he sexually abused his two half-brothers, ages 10 and 12.

The minor was left at the disposal of the requesting authority, waiting for the hearings to define his legal situation.

Source: Casanare Police

