Asuncion, National Radio.-The National Secretariat of Sports and the Municipality of Asunción begin the registration period for the SND Sports Schools in Parque Caballero for boys, girls and adolescents from 6 to 17 years of age for the modalities of Basketball, Soccer, Athletics and Gymnastics, which It will start from April 3.

Registration will be open from Monday the 20th at the Parque Caballero offices. These 4 modalities are added to the 18 that began in the SND Complex, National Aquatic Center and Paraguayan Olympic Park (COP).

The sports initiation program promoted by the National Sports Secretariat (SND), is defined as a pedagogical process of theoretical and practical teaching of the different sports modalities, from the age of 6 onwards, through playful actions developed by the children, girls and adolescents, which lead to the optimization of their sports development.

Registrations are made in person and for this, interested persons must appear in person at the Parque Caballero administration from Monday to Friday or at the National Sports Secretariat, Hotel Deportista Roga. The hours of development of the classes will vary according to the ages of the children.

The essential requirements to access the quotas enabled in the different disciplines are:

Minor students: photo of the student’s identity card; photo of identity card of the mother, father or responsible guardian; medical certificate of being fit to carry out physical sports activities (updated to the year 2023).

For further inquiries, you can send an email to the email address [email protected] or contact the Sports Schools coordination by sending a wathsapp message to the number 0981626214.