Weather in Miami and South Florida today – Telemundo Miami (51)

Cold Front Brings Chilly Temperatures to Southern Florida

Residents of southern Florida are reaching for their sweaters and jackets this morning as a cold front brings temperatures below normal for this time of year. The National Weather Service has issued winter and snowfall alerts for northern states, while parts of South Florida are expected to see temperatures drop into the high 50°F range.

This sudden drop in temperature has taken many by surprise, as it is estimated to be the coldest morning of the week. However, relief is in sight, as temperatures are expected to rise slightly starting on Thursday and warm up again for the weekend. The cold air mass is predicted to lose its continental characteristics, bringing maximum temperatures back up to around 80°F in the afternoon.

Residents are being advised to bundle up and take precautions as the cold front sweeps through the region. Stay tuned for further updates and be prepared for the fluctuating temperatures as we head into the weekend.

Share this: Facebook

X

