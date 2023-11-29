Home » Weather in Miami and South Florida today – Telemundo Miami (51)
News

Weather in Miami and South Florida today – Telemundo Miami (51)

by admin
Weather in Miami and South Florida today – Telemundo Miami (51)

Cold Front Brings Chilly Temperatures to Southern Florida

Residents of southern Florida are reaching for their sweaters and jackets this morning as a cold front brings temperatures below normal for this time of year. The National Weather Service has issued winter and snowfall alerts for northern states, while parts of South Florida are expected to see temperatures drop into the high 50°F range.

This sudden drop in temperature has taken many by surprise, as it is estimated to be the coldest morning of the week. However, relief is in sight, as temperatures are expected to rise slightly starting on Thursday and warm up again for the weekend. The cold air mass is predicted to lose its continental characteristics, bringing maximum temperatures back up to around 80°F in the afternoon.

Residents are being advised to bundle up and take precautions as the cold front sweeps through the region. Stay tuned for further updates and be prepared for the fluctuating temperatures as we head into the weekend.

See also  Covid, new rules on the isolation of positives are coming

You may also like

Quibdó: 12 alleged members of ‘Los Palmeños’ prosecuted

Dresden: Car rolled into Elbe reappeared

Declaration of the signatories of Charter 77 on...

Trump is based on dystopian fantasies

Princess Kate’s uncle will participate in British ‘Celebrity...

Flemish beer pong championship goes to Leuven (Leuven)...

Social communicator and her daughter suffered an accident

Roche reports positive study results with blood pressure...

There is no better known runner in the...

Governor Zorro inspected progress of the Recovery Plan...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy