Interfering in the elections will be considered an attack on Russia: Putin’s warning to the United States

Web Desk: Russian President Vladimir Putin has warned the United States that interference in the 2024 elections will be considered an attack on Russia, so the United States should not make any efforts in the Russian elections.

According to the news agency, Russian President Vladimir Putin warned the United States not to interfere in the March elections.

He said that the West is suffering from Russophobia and America wants to loot Russian resources, if anyone interferes in Russian elections, it will be considered an attack on Russia.

It should be noted that the relations between Russia and the United States have been strained for the last several decades and Russia has been worried on important occasions that the United States may harm Russia.

