Abuzar got PTI ticket on recommendation of Saqib Nisar, father

Lahore (Ummat News) The father of PTI ticket holder Abuzar Chadhar says that no money was given to anyone for his son’s ticket. Najam Saqib is my son’s classmate. Saqib Nisar recommended him for the ticket.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf started investigating after the audio of former Chief Justice Saqib Nisar’s son Najam Saqib and candidate from Punjab Assembly Constituency PP 137 Abuzar Maqsood Chadhar came to light.

According to media reports, a case was also registered against ticket holder Abuzar in 2021. The police said that the court had dismissed the case against Abuzar and his friend.

Maqsood Chadhar, father of the PTI candidate, says that the police had suspended the SHO for filing a wrong paper, the court dismissed the case as false.

Reports suggest that it has been a few months since Abuzar Chadhar joined the PTI.

The audio tape of Najam Saqib, the son of the former Chief Justice of Abu Zarchadhar, came out yesterday

