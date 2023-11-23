Home » Acandí: to jail for pulling out his former partner’s nails with pliers
Acandí: to jail for pulling out his former partner’s nails with pliers

Acandí: to jail for pulling out his former partner’s nails with pliers

As Jhon Deiby Espitia Sibaja, a man was prosecuted who, apparently, physically, verbally and psychologically attacked his former romantic partner, to whom a prosecutor from Acandí (Chocó) charged him with the crime of aggravated attempted feminicide.

According to the material evidence presented during the proceedings, the defendant today allegedly entered the house through the patio on November 6 at 6:00 in the morning and with a hammer he threatened the four people who live in the place, among them, his former romantic partner and a six-year-old minor.

He also allegedly attacked the child and the woman with the blunt element, hitting them in different parts of the body, and he also ripped out her nails with pliers.

Finally, according to the complaint, the man poured gasoline on the victims and tried to set them on fire, but in the middle of the struggle they managed to snatch the element with which he was going to set them on fire. The victim’s sister managed to notify the authorities, so he was captured by the Police in flagrante delicto.

A guarantee control judge endorsed the request of the prosecuting entity and protected him with a security measure in a prison.

