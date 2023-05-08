Accident at the crossing in Wels claimed five injuries

Five people involved, three women and two men, were injured and taken to the hospital, police said.

The accident happened around 11:30 a.m. The two cars were traveling on the B138 and wanted to go straight at the intersection. At the wheel were a 76-year-old from the Wels-Land district and a 70-year-old from the Gmunden district. At the same time, a 43-year-old from Wels – he was traveling on Wiesenstraße – wanted to cross the intersection with his truck.

Car and truck collided

There was a right-angle collision with the 76-year-old’s car. The car was thrown into Kasbergstrasse, and the truck also collided with the 70-year-old’s car.

The 76-year-old driver was injured, as were the truck driver (43) and his passenger (41) and the passengers of the 70-year-old driver, 55 and 44 years old. The 70-year-old and the passenger of the same age as the 76-year-old escaped without injuries.

