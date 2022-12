Tragic accident in Badia Calavena during the first edition of the Rally del Veneto. This morning, around 11, one of the cars in the race overturned on a bend in the course near the hamlet of Santissima Trinità.

A woman, the navigator, died, while the driver of the vehicle was transported to the Borgo Trento hospital, after the intervention of the 118 doctors. The carabinieri were also on the spot for the reliefs. The rally has been suspended.