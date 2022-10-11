Fatal accident Tuesday morning, around eight, along the provincial road 57, in Torre di Mosto, in the locality of Staffolo, two confirmed dead, traveling in the van destroyed by the impact with the truck mixer.

The first information involved a concrete mixer, a van that ended up in the ditch and a bicycle, on which there was a 12-year-old boy who had just left the house, who was injured.

Two of the people who were inside the van, Vincenzo Santo Viscardi, 44, and Faier Benedini, 19, living in San Daniele del Friuli, lost their lives. Among the injured was also the brother of one of the victims, Endi Benedini, who would be in serious condition.

On site the fire brigade of San Donà and Mestre, the Suem 118, the police. Two helicopters took off, both the Treviso one, Leone 1, and the San Donà helicopter rescue. The boy was transported to the Ca ‘Foncello hospital in Treviso, where he is still today. From a first reconstruction, it seems that the driver of the concrete mixer, perhaps to avoid the bike, collided with the van coming from the opposite direction, the latter would have ended up in the ditch, while the heavy vehicle went off the road. But the dynamics are being evaluated. The roads are blocked in both directions for rescue operations and surveys.