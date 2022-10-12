Fatal accident Tuesday morning, around eight, along the provincial road 57, in Torre di Mosto, in the locality of Staffolo, two confirmed dead, traveling in the van destroyed by the impact with the truck mixer.

A concrete mixer, a van that ended up in the ditch and a bicycle were involved, on which there was a young boy who had just left the house, a bike of which little or nothing remains.

Two of the people who were inside the van lose their lives, while there are two seriously injured, a minor on the bike and a thirty-year-old man who was traveling in the van.

On site the fire brigade of San Donà and Mestre, the Suem 118, the police. Two helicopters took off, both the Treviso one, Leone 1, and the San Donà helicopter rescue.

The boy was transported to the Ca ‘Foncello hospital in Treviso, where he is still today.

A thirty-year-old from Motta di Livenza who was on board the van is in very serious condition in Mestre. He has many severe traumas, particularly to the head and face. He is in intensive care and his prognosis is reserved.

From a first reconstruction, it seems that the driver of the concrete mixer, perhaps to avoid the bike, collided with the van coming from the opposite direction, the latter would have ended up in the ditch, while the heavy vehicle went off the road. But the dynamics are being evaluated.