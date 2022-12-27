Ten people were involved in an accident that occurred along the A4 motorway around 10pm on 26 December in the section between San Giorgio di Nogaro and Latisana in the direction of Venice. Six cars collided due to causes being examined by the forces of order and the traffic police.

The Sores nurses sent an ambulance to the scene, an ambulance from Palmanova to an ambulance from San Giorgio di Nogaro. Two people were injured, two women: one was transported by helicopter, intubated, to the Santa Maria della Misericordia hospital in Udine; the other woman was transported by ambulance to the Latisana hospital in yellow code.

The rest of the people were checked on the spot. Also activated by the nurses of the Sores operations room are the firefighters as far as they are concerned.