Accident in Welzheim: Biker seriously injured

The motorcycle of the victims. Photo: 7aktuell.de/Kevin Lermer/7aktuell.de | Kevin Lermer


A motorcyclist was seriously injured in a collision in Welzheim. A driver ignored the woman’s right of way.

When turning onto the state road, a 65-year-old driver in Welzheim (Rems-Murr-Kreis) on Friday around 5 p.m. the right of way Motorraddisregarded driver and one Accident caused. The man had wanted to turn left from Schorndorfer Strasse in the direction of Breitenfürst.

The 43-year-old biker, who approached on the Landesstraße from Breitenfürst, collided with the 65-year-old’s car. She suffered serious injuries. The driver who caused the accident suffered minor injuries in the collision. According to the police, the damage caused amounts to around 13,500 euros.

