Accident in Welzheim: Biker seriously injured

35
A motorcyclist was seriously injured in a collision in Welzheim. A driver ignored the woman’s right of way.
When turning onto the state road, a 65-year-old driver in Welzheim (Rems-Murr-Kreis) on Friday around 5 p.m. the right of way Motorraddisregarded driver and one Accident caused. The man had wanted to turn left from Schorndorfer Strasse in the direction of Breitenfürst.
See also Suez Canal freighter stranded accident compensation dispute reached a settlement, the detained freighter will be released on the 7th of this month_time