According to the police, a 24-year-old was driving her Suzuki in the right lane towards the city center at around 8.10 a.m. At the junction in the direction of Stuttgarter Straße / B27, she wanted to change to the left lane, but overlooked the 1-series BMW of a 27-year-old driving next to her. Nobody was injured, but the Suzuki had to be towed away.
