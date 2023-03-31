Home News Accident on Reutlinger Strasse
News

Accident on Reutlinger Strasse

by admin
Accident on Reutlinger Strasse

According to the police, a 24-year-old was driving her Suzuki in the right lane towards the city center at around 8.10 a.m. At the junction in the direction of Stuttgarter Straße / B27, she wanted to change to the left lane, but overlooked the 1-series BMW of a 27-year-old driving next to her. Nobody was injured, but the Suzuki had to be towed away.

