Serious accident in Sedico on the Agordina regional road, three are injured, some of them seriously following a disastrous accident.

At 21 on Saturday, the firefighters intervened along the SR 203 Agordina at km 15 in La Stanga in the municipality of Sedico due to a road accident between two cars: three injured.

The firefighters who rushed from Agordo made the vehicles safe, while the injured were taken care of by the Suem health personnel to be transferred to the emergency room. Two are in “serious” conditions.

The police were on site to investigate the accident. The rescue operations ended after about an hour and a half with the removal of the vehicles.