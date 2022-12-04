Home News Accident on the Agordina in Sedico. Three injured, two seriously
News

Accident on the Agordina in Sedico. Three injured, two seriously

by admin
Accident on the Agordina in Sedico. Three injured, two seriously

Serious accident in Sedico on the Agordina regional road, three are injured, some of them seriously following a disastrous accident.

At 21 on Saturday, the firefighters intervened along the SR 203 Agordina at km 15 in La Stanga in the municipality of Sedico due to a road accident between two cars: three injured.

The firefighters who rushed from Agordo made the vehicles safe, while the injured were taken care of by the Suem health personnel to be transferred to the emergency room. Two are in “serious” conditions.

The police were on site to investigate the accident. The rescue operations ended after about an hour and a half with the removal of the vehicles.

See also  Conegliano, a girl beaten by two peers and rescued by passers-by

You may also like

Fedriga: «A great honor to meet Pope Francis,...

From 22:00 on December 2 to 22:00 on...

Covid, stoups and a sign of peace return...

Firmly grasp the initiative to optimize the prevention...

Castellamonte, the farewell of the Alpini to Romeo...

What does “meraki” mean, the watchword of the...

The Milan club “Pioli in on fire” opens...

Verona, clash on the anti-bivouac benches. Tommasi disassembles...

Moimacco, flames in a garage: cars and woodshed...

The videomapping of the church of San Rocco...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy