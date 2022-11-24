POZZUOLO OF FRIULI. She got stuck in the passenger compartment, after losing control of her car, which ended its run ending up in a ditch, wheels up in the air. A woman was injured following a road accident that occurred on the morning of Wednesday 23 November in via della Madonna della Salute, between Sammardenchia and the capital, in Pozzuolo del Friuli.

Due to causes being investigated by the carabinieri of the Compagnia di Latisana, who intervened to carry out the surveys and regulate the traffic, while she was at the wheel of a car, the driver lost control and the car ended up in a ditch on board road, overturning.

Having received the request for intervention after a call to Nue112, the Sores nurses sent the crew of a medical vehicle and that of an ambulance from Udine to the scene. The firefighters of the Udine Command also attended.

The medical personnel and the firefighters worked in synergy to free the woman trapped inside the vehicle.

Then the rush to the Santa Maria della Misericordia hospital in Udine in yellow code, in particular due to a trauma to the face. The woman has always remained conscious.