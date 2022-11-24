Home News Loss of control of the car which overturns in a ditch: injured woman
News

Loss of control of the car which overturns in a ditch: injured woman

by admin
Loss of control of the car which overturns in a ditch: injured woman

POZZUOLO OF FRIULI. She got stuck in the passenger compartment, after losing control of her car, which ended its run ending up in a ditch, wheels up in the air. A woman was injured following a road accident that occurred on the morning of Wednesday 23 November in via della Madonna della Salute, between Sammardenchia and the capital, in Pozzuolo del Friuli.

Due to causes being investigated by the carabinieri of the Compagnia di Latisana, who intervened to carry out the surveys and regulate the traffic, while she was at the wheel of a car, the driver lost control and the car ended up in a ditch on board road, overturning.

Having received the request for intervention after a call to Nue112, the Sores nurses sent the crew of a medical vehicle and that of an ambulance from Udine to the scene. The firefighters of the Udine Command also attended.

The medical personnel and the firefighters worked in synergy to free the woman trapped inside the vehicle.

Then the rush to the Santa Maria della Misericordia hospital in Udine in yellow code, in particular due to a trauma to the face. The woman has always remained conscious.

See also  Feltre, tragedy in the mountains, the body of Mery Masocco recovered

You may also like

22-year-old worker from Treviso accused of sexual assault...

【News highlights】Xi Jinping once sent a delegation to...

Anthea Comellini, who is the 30-year-old astronaut chosen...

[Nanfang Daily]Guangdong issued the latest drug purchase guidelines...

Study, publicize and implement the spirit of the...

Borgo Valbelluna, union garrison at Epta Costan against...

[Guangdong Provincial People’s Government Website]Wang Weizhong presided over...

Work, vouchers are back: from hotels to restaurants,...

Xu Qin: Coordinate the development of safety and...

Fontainemore focuses on family tourism with a child-friendly...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy