To avoid any speculative phenomena on fuel prices on roads and highways following the halt to discounts on excise duties, MEF sources confirm (as anticipated by some newspapers) that the Minister of Economy, Giancarlo Giorgetti, has already given a mandate, last December, the Guardia di Finanza to monitor the situation and that the results of the checks carried out will be announced next week. The executive has not renewed the cut in excise duties which since 1 January 2023 has produced increases of 18.3 cents for petrol and diesel (of which 3.3 as a VAT component) and 6.1 cents for LPG (5 cents of excise duty plus VAT).

At the Rome prosecutor’s office already an investigation into price increases



The Rome prosecutor’s office is already investigating the increases, including fuel prices, as part of an open file to identify any speculation. The investigation is aimed at verifying the reasons for this increase and identifying any responsibilities. The investigations were entrusted to the economic-financial police unit of the Guardia di Finanza in Rome. Furthermore, the complaint presented by Codacons in 104 proxies in which it is asked “to investigate the prices of petrol and diesel in order to ascertain any speculation or unjustified price increases” will soon come to the attention of the Rome prosecutors.

Pd attacks, inflation rises and they think about presidentialism



Meanwhile, the opposition attacks. «Petrol and diesel out of control after the increase in excise duties, #inflation at 12%, collapse in the purchasing power of salaries and pensions. But the #Meloni government doesn’t know which way to turn and deals with other things: appointments, presidentialism, differentiated autonomy. I’m out of this world,” Senator Antonio Misiani, economic manager of the Democratic Party, wrote on Twitter.