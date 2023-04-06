Diego García Peralta, Deputy Commander of Traffic Agents of Yopal, confirmed two deaths in traffic accidents that occurred in the early hours of this Holy Thursday in the city of Yopal.

The first accident occurred at 2:30 a.m., on 30th Street and 23rd Street, where two motorcycles collided, leaving Elkin Steven Pérez Duarte, 31, a native of Villavicencio, as the fatality, the other motorcyclist identified as Yimmi Fabián Perales Estepa, 25. resident of the village of La Niata who remains in the Intensive Care Unit.

A second accident with a fatality occurred on Calle 40 with Carrera 6, at approximately 4:15 AM, where Jeferson Smith Fonseca Galindez, 19 years old, lost his life.

In this case, Jhon Fredy Ramírez Vargas, 33, a native of Bogotá, was injured and remains hospitalized.

Source: news – HOLA Casanare

