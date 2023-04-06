Home News Accident rate with fatalities does not decrease in Yopal, 2 new cases this morning – news
News

Accident rate with fatalities does not decrease in Yopal, 2 new cases this morning – news

by admin
Accident rate with fatalities does not decrease in Yopal, 2 new cases this morning – news

Diego García Peralta, Deputy Commander of Traffic Agents of Yopal, confirmed two deaths in traffic accidents that occurred in the early hours of this Holy Thursday in the city of Yopal.

The first accident occurred at 2:30 a.m., on 30th Street and 23rd Street, where two motorcycles collided, leaving Elkin Steven Pérez Duarte, 31, a native of Villavicencio, as the fatality, the other motorcyclist identified as Yimmi Fabián Perales Estepa, 25. resident of the village of La Niata who remains in the Intensive Care Unit.

A second accident with a fatality occurred on Calle 40 with Carrera 6, at approximately 4:15 AM, where Jeferson Smith Fonseca Galindez, 19 years old, lost his life.

In this case, Jhon Fredy Ramírez Vargas, 33, a native of Bogotá, was injured and remains hospitalized.

Source: news – HOLA Casanare

See also  The Nas close 10 water parks and swimming pools throughout Italy

You may also like

PhD professor from France killed in tribal dispute

Seismic activity persists in the Nevado del Ruiz...

Around 500 billion euros in healthcare expenditure

In Tashkent, the Zhara festival was canceled due...

Accident in Tamalameque left two dead

Saudi and Iranian foreign ministers sign statement on...

Moers: police shoot armed man in gas station...

Netanyahu defended the Aksa attacks – World News

16 families from Risaralda must evacuate due to...

Disappointed Stuttgarter Kickers collect the second defeat of...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy