The Togolese Association for Family Welfare (ATBEF) organized on April 4 and 5, 2023 a forum on digital health, e-health. The meeting brought together various actors involved in the field.

The objective of the forum, according to the executive director of the ATBEF, Noélie Koevi-Koudam, is to discuss tools, practices and choose the right option for the well-being of populations. “At the end of the workshop, we want to have tools harmonized with all those who intervene on the theme and agree on a friendly basis for collaboration with them in terms of digital health in Togo”, he said. – she says.

Need we remind you that ATBEF has, since 2019, benefited from GAC (Global Affairs Canada) funds and has set up a center of excellence based on youth-focused programs that supports French-speaking Africa in terms of comprehensive sex education and youth-friendly service offerings. In fact, the structure has developed a digital service adapted to young people through InfoAdojeunes which is a mobile application downloadable from Play Store. It offers clinical care to young people through telemedicine. “A lot of organizations have also implemented digital innovations. We considered it appropriate to bring together all these structures and NGOs in order to present our different applications and to be able to improve them to meet the needs and expectations of young people in terms of user-friendly services adapted to their needs, “said Hervé Ouagbéni, head of adolescent and youth programs at ATBEF.

With the InfoAdojeunes application, consultations with service providers can be censored by an online medical prescription or an analysis report. “But if the clinical provider finds that it requires your presence then you will be referred to our clinics or the nearest center across the country. For the moment this teleconsultation is free because young people do not have financial means and it is necessary to make the service offer accessible to this vulnerable layer, ”commented Hervé Ouagbéni.

Atha Assan