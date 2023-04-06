If you travel a lot with your smartphone or tablet, you don’t always have the opportunity to charge your battery at a socket. So you have to come up with an alternative. Lidl offers the solution for this. The discounter sells a power bank with a lot of energy storage at a very low price. Functions of modern smartphones and tablets are supported.

Lidl sells huge power banks at low prices

If you are currently looking for a large power bank, then you should take a look at Lidl on April 11th. There is a Tronic power bank with a capacity of a whopping 20,000 mAh sold for a mere 14.99 euros.

At Lidl you can get a power bank with 20,000 mAh for 14.99 euros. (Image source: Lidl brochure)



Comparable power banks with the same capacity cost around 20 euros or more (see Amazon). So you save at least 5 euros and get a large range of functions in return.

What you need to know about Lidl:

What can the Lidl power bank do?

You get a pretty good model that not only shows the approximate state of charge with LEDs on the side at the push of a button and also has a high capacity of 20,000 mAh, but can also release this energy quickly. Via the USB A and C port Smartphones and tablets can be charged quickly. In addition, “Power Delivery 3.0” and “Quick Charge 3.0” from Qualcomm are supported. Depending on the device, the charging process is 50 percent complete in just 30 minutes. The power bank is therefore also suitable for people who simply want to recharge their smartphone for a short time in between.

With the Lidl power bank you can basically charge all smartphones, tablets and of course other devices with a USB port. Depending on the capacity, this can even be done several times, so that you can operate your smartphone independently of a power outlet for several days. You have the choice between a model in black and white. A USB cable is included.

Don’t want to miss any more news about technology, games and pop culture? No current tests and guides? Then follow us on Facebook or Twitter.