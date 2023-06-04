Accident with a camping stove: two-year-olds seriously injured in a deflagration – Ruhr area – news

In the event of a deflagration in an apartment in Hagen a two-year-old girl was seriously injured on Sunday. Three women suffered minor injuries. That is what the police said.

Accordingly, one of the women had tried to change the gas cartridge of a camping stove. Since a candle was burning next to it, the deflagration probably happened, according to a police spokesman. The girl suffered burns and was taken to a special clinic by rescue helicopter. According to the police, there was no danger to life.