“We may be dead in 15 days, I don’t know. But I know that these two mandates of ours are light in darkness, they are the interpretation of politics in a new way, like a civil service. Both I and Casaleggio when we made these rules we did not do it for “experience”, to move forward, but because it takes an interpretation of politics in a new way “. Speaking is Beppe Grillo who in a video shot on the patio of a beach house and posted on his blog, supports the hard and pure line of the M5S, when it is now at the beginning of the election campaign.

Tanned, with the chirping of cicadas in the background, he speaks in a relaxed tone. After days of “high” reflections on the issues of sustainability, the co-founder of the Movement glides over the political dispute of the moment and dusts off the roots of his commitment to politics. A reference to the founding values, not surprisingly with a reference to Gianroberto Casaleggio. But also an indication of march for the electoral campaign: “” Italy deserves an electoral law, proportional to the barrier, it deserves a law on constructive distrust, it deserves many things and we have not been able to do them: I feel I’m guilty too. But we have done something extraordinary: they are all against us. Everyone, the whole constitutional span. Even physically, they shift their gaze or even the direction in which they walk when they see you, as if we were plague victims. bullies of the press and TV. Very well, if the system reacts this way – the Elevato sums up, as he likes to define himself as a joke – it means that we are right. ” “Our light in the darkness”.

“We need a new interpretation of politics and I tell you the truth: all these upheavals, these defections in our Movement, these disappearances are caused by this law (of the two mandates, ed) which is unnatural, which is against the human soul – Beppe Grillo continues on his blog -. There are people who do this job, enter politics and then become a “folder”. Giggino “a folder” is now beyond waiting for the moment to file himself in some NATO ministry. And he called dozens and dozens of folders that are waiting like him to be filed in some ministry ».

Grillo recalls everyone to the origins, to the raison d’être of a Movement that “I don’t know if it exists or not, if it is disintegrated or quantum, but I know that Draghi did not baffle me, but the old vision of that Parliament there”. A flag pride that also separates the field, some on one side and some on the other. «There – says the co-founder M5s in his video for closing ranks ahead of the elections – there have been people for 30, 40 years. And – he warns – we too were beginning to be inside that vision, and we are the youngest group in there ». “That Parliament there – it is Grillo’s razor – nobody deserves it, not even the last of the Italians figured Draghi”.

“I embrace you all, I would like a courage to pass on to you, I have a heart that beats: other than the heart of the bankers, I have the heart of an accountant” concludes Grillo’s message to the Movement.