SANT’ALESSIO

Nicolas Galazzi, who will turn 22 on 18 December, has signed a three-year contract with Brescia and will play next season in Serie B. Growing up as a footballer in Sant’Alessio in the Accademia Pavese, the boy has carried out the whole process in the local youth teams, up to at the transition to Inter’s Berretti. From the Nerazzurri the move to Lodi at Fanfulla in Serie D, to then wear the Vigor Carpaneto jersey in the same category and then land in Lega Pro at Piacenza. From the Emilians the jump to Venice where at the beginning of the last season he made his debut in Serie A playing the last quarter of an hour of the match at the San Paolo between Naples and the lagoons. A great emotion for the young talent from Sant’Alessio. The Venezia then gave him on loan to Triestina still in C to make him mature further: Galazzi played an excellent season so much so that on his return to Venice Brescia wanted to buy him.

Attack winger, Nicolas will try to make the most of this chance in the cadeteria. A showcase in which first of all it will be important to conquer minutes on the pitch in a historic club like the Brescia Rondinelle, which after many years of Serie A in 2022-23 will also want to fight to try to get back into the top flight.

«Mister Clotet immediately asked us for great rhythm and intensity – explained Galazzi in the official presentation at Brescia, to which he joined after the Lombard team had already completed the first part of the training camp in Trentino -. I am curious, but also determined, in measuring myself with this new category. I will try to take advantage of every opportunity in which the coach decides to grant me ».—