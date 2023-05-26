According to 60 percent of Slovaks, Russia is not responsible for the war in Ukraine Company | .a week

sad listening. Even so, the results of a representative public survey, which was presented to journalists today by the Globsec organization, can be characterized. According to him, disinformation originating mainly from Russia finds fertile ground in Slovakia. The survey was conducted in eight post-communist countries on a total sample of 8,000 respondents.

Its results show that the majority of interviewed Slovaks support Ukrainians. When we break it down to small amounts, the situation is not so rosy. A full 69 percent of Slovaks surveyed consider the support of the Ukrainians to be an unnecessary provocation of the Russian Federation.