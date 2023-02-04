Neiva was graced with the presence of the best athletes in the country and Sports Journalists, during the ACORD awards ceremony, a ceremony organized by this association that has more than seventy years of experience. Carlos Julio Castellanos, president of AIPS América, César Augusto Londoño, director of Pulso del Fútbol de Caracol, Minister of Sports María Isabel Urrutia, mayor of Neiva Gorky Muñoz Calderón, president of ACORD Faiver Hoyos and the Commander of the Neiva Metropolitan Police Juan Pablo Ruiz.

The highlights of the night.