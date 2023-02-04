Home News ACORD Awards
News

ACORD Awards

by admin
ACORD Awards

Neiva was graced with the presence of the best athletes in the country and Sports Journalists, during the ACORD awards ceremony, a ceremony organized by this association that has more than seventy years of experience. Carlos Julio Castellanos, president of AIPS América, César Augusto Londoño, director of Pulso del Fútbol de Caracol, Minister of Sports María Isabel Urrutia, mayor of Neiva Gorky Muñoz Calderón, president of ACORD Faiver Hoyos and the Commander of the Neiva Metropolitan Police Juan Pablo Ruiz.

The highlights of the night.
See also  Covid: from the compulsory vaccination to the school bus, the rules in the classroom with questions and answers

You may also like

Congress of Peru denies debate on the government...

Drummond donated 18 musical instruments to the Loperena...

How to prevent and act in cases of...

Congressman calls for investigation for officials

More than 680 Samarian families will be benefited...

We had a sincere meeting with Petro: Uribe

Inauguration of headquarters for the defense of the...

In the Santa Catalina wetland, in Popayán, the...

Mitigation and protection works begin for the left...

South American Sub-20: Colombia thrashes and recovers in...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy