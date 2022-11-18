The acrobatic thieves are back in action in the central-northern district: in the crosshairs on Wednesday evening some apartments in via Cavour. After the episodes in via Don Minzoni and in via Rosmini, in via Dei Tulipani, in via Cortellazzo and in via Pirandello, the raids on the condominiums a stone’s throw from piazza Pio X are still being repeated.

One of the latest complaints filed by citizens in the carabinieri barracks in via Dalla Chiesa, in Mogliano, concerns a theft that leaves, if possible, a doubly bitter taste in the mouth.

«When I returned at dinner time» says Diego Granzo «I found the entrance door from the stairwell closed with the latch, after I managed to get inside I found the apartment with open drawers and wardrobes and all their contents spilled on the ground. The thieves stole some gold and also took away my two daughters’ piggy bank».

«There were their folders, their games, they knew very well what they were stealing. I used that piggy bank to give them some savings for next year’s holidays: I’m renting by myself and since I moved here, I put in two or four euros every day. In addition to physical damage to the home and economic damage (certainly over 1,000 euros, ndr) this was a difficult gesture for me to accept ».

The understandable discouragement of this parent is added to that of many other victims of similar episodes. “I went out at 18 and returned at 20” he says “at that time they also visited a neighbor of mine”.

Granzo’s apartment is on the second floor: the thieves climbed up from the outside, raised the shutters from the outside and managed to force open a window, then ransacking everything. The dynamics are the same as in a similar theft carried out at the end of October in via don Minzoni, after which the thefts were repeated on a regular basis throughout the province.

Also on Wednesday evening, the police were also involved in the pursuit of a Volkswagen Passat initially reported in Preganziol. The thieves were drilling a window of an apartment in via Trento but were discovered and put to flight by the tenants who were inside the house at the time.

A manhunt ensued which ended in Lanzago: after a collision with another car, the criminals fled across the fields on foot, making them lose track. The phenomenon of thefts in recent weeks, despite the prefecture’s invitation to all local police to intensify patrolling of the territory, has now spread like wildfire throughout the hinterland. In the last weekend, the municipality of Zero Branco ended up in the eye of the storm and before that it was the turn of San Biagio. Furthermore, in Preganziol, the hamlets of Sambughè and San Trovaso were also targeted this week.