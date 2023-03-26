LOCAL POLICE – The fight against drug dealing continues





Positive blitz for the agents of the Terre Estensi Local Police, who in the late afternoon of last Thursday (March 23) arrested a drug dealer who had been noticed for some time acting alone, and for this reason reported by residents, in the via Carducci area and Krasnodar boulevard. The man, a 31-year-old of Nigerian origin, following numerous stakeouts by local police officers, was also reported for drug dealing and for resisting a public official, as he gave a violent shoulder during the action to an officer who fell to the ground trying to block him.

“A round of applause – comments the deputy mayor responsible for security Nicholas Lodi – to the agents who for weeks, thanks to a skilful investigative action, observed every move of the drug dealer and this allowed the successful outcome of the operation. This is also due to the numerous reports that residents have brought to the attention of the local police, which demonstrates a very high trust in the body. When safety is at stake, it is essential to contact the local police and other law enforcement agencies in order not to let these criminals act undisturbed because where there is indifference, crime proliferates. We won’t stop for a single moment, with the local police, in carrying out harsh repressive actions throughout the territory. I thank all the staff involved in the tailings and I express my utmost solidarity with the officer who was injured.”

The blitz that led to the drug dealer’s arrest was triggered when plainclothes officers noticed the man being loaded into a passing car by a woman to buy a dose of crack. At that point the pursuit of the non-EU citizen began, whose escape ended in handcuffs. At the same time, the canine unit with the dog Foras launched a search inside the drug dealer’s house where some prepackaged doses of crack, heroin and hashish were found. All the drugs were seized together with 385 euros in small denomination banknotes, money probably deriving from drug dealing as the man is officially unemployed. Meanwhile the buyer, a 29-year-old girl from the province of Bologna, was stopped by another patrol. For her, the report to the Prefecture as a drug user and the withdrawal of her driving license was triggered.

(Communication by the Deputy Mayor's Office)









