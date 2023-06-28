Home » Actor Julian Sands confirmed dead
How did you find the actor?

The actor was searched for by drones and helicopters, as the risk of avalanches and dangerous trail conditions hampered the ground search.

On June 24, authorities announced that they had been notified by hikers that they had found human remains at Mount Baldy, and that the body had been transported to the coroner’s office for analysis.

According to the media, the 65-year-old actor’s family expressed their gratitude to the authorities in a statement, in which they remembered Sands as “a great father, husband and explorer”, as well as a lover of nature and the arts.

The actor of films such as “Naked Lunch” (1991) and “A Room With a View” (1985), was born on January 4, 1958 in Otley (West Yorkshire, United Kingdom), and moved to California (USA). USA) in the 80s. He was a resident of North Hollywood in Los Angeles and his taste for outdoor activities was known by his followers.

His notable works include the film “The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo” (2011), Jackie Chan’s action comedy “The Medallion” (2003) and participation in series such as “Smallville” or “The L Word”.

