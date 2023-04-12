



The actress Amanda Bynes left this April 11, 2023 the psychiatric hospital in southern California (USA) in which she had been admitted last month due to a new relapse in mental health problems that she has been suffering in recent years.

After being discharged from the hospital, the 37-year-old former child actress will continue to receive outpatient care to avoid a possible relapse, NBC News reported on Wednesday, citing sources close to the artist.

Amanda “has not been in contact with her family for quite some time,” the NBC News source said when the television network reported on March 20 that the star of the “Easy A” or “Hairspray” movies was admitted. in the psychiatric

The specialized media TMZ reported that Amanda Bynes was hospitalized after last month she was seen near downtown Los Angeles wandering naked through the streets early in the morning, and that she asked for help from a driver who she said was suffering a psychotic break, who called the police.

According to TMZ, the actress will live in her own home, as she was before hospitalization, and will maintain much of the independence she gained after nine years of guardianship.

The actress had already been hospitalized almost a year ago after a judge released her from the ruling by which since 2013 her estate, estimated at about $6 million, was managed by a trust. Her father, Rick Bynes, who had been named trustee, and her mother, Lynn, who was in charge of her daughter’s personal and medical affairs, supported the former child star’s petition to regain conservatorship. of her assets.

The young actress has had drug use problems, which she herself acknowledged in an interview with Paper magazine in 2018.

Bynes achieved stardom at a very young age in series for children and youth audiences such as “The Amanda Show”, “All That” or “What I Like About You”.

He made the leap to the cinema with films such as “Big Fat Liar” (2002), “What a Girl Wants” (2003), “Lovewrecked” (2005), “She’s the Man” (2006) or “Hairspray” (2007), but in 2010 he announced that at the age of 24 he was retiring from the world of acting.

Since then he has been through difficulties of various kinds from problems with the law to mental health and addiction crises. EFE