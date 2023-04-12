MABEWO AG – Green Technology

MABEWO AG – Energy transition with “green technology” has top priority and makes the world a little bit better – by Jörg Trübl, CEO of MABEWO AG, Küssnacht/Switzerland

Green investments make sense. One would think so. However, if you discuss with people who have not yet dealt with the topic in depth, you will hear again and again: Does that make sense? Is that technically possible? Isn’t that way too expensive? Or else: Who has to pay for it and who expands his assets?

Green technologies for European electricity production

In the course of increasing climate protection ambitions in Europe, the need for green technologies is growing, especially in the area of ​​electricity production. The generation of green electricity is a crucial step in promoting the green transformation of the world. Because it not only reduces greenhouse gas emissions, but also promotes the efficient use of natural resources. The EU Commission had set itself the goal of covering 32 percent of its energy requirements from renewable energies by 2030. The Commission’s revised proposal now calls for at least 40 percent. The “green industrial plan”, the Green Deal Industrial Plan, aims to reform the electricity market and primarily support net-zero industry in order to support the green transition within the framework of competition policy.

Intelligent distribution of energy

An important aspect of electricity production is the intelligent distribution of energy through intelligent power grids. The technology makes it possible to generate, transport and distribute electricity in an efficient and cost-effective way. In the future, the use of smart power grids should react flexibly to a high production of green electricity and thus exploit the potential of renewable energies and make an effective contribution to reducing greenhouse gas emissions. Intelligent power grids can use sensors and smart devices to precisely record power consumption and thus optimize the distribution of energy to consumers.

Green Innovations Circular Economy

The circular economy plays an important role in the use of renewable energy. The use of renewable energies promotes the efficient use of products and resources, as it is possible to generate energy through recycling processes. In cooperation with project companies, the subsidiary MABEWO BLUE PLANET operates solar domes, landfill degassing plants, biogas plants and small hydroelectric power plants as a green powerhouse. The goal is that the use of water, biogas, waste and the sun contributes to compensating for regional grid losses. The circular economy holds enormous potential for reducing emissions related to electricity production and using natural resources more efficiently. An example of this is photovoltaic systems, where a wide range of materials can be recycled. With the help of circular economy technologies, waste generated during electricity production can also be effectively recycled, thus ensuring sustainable electricity production.

Investments in green technologies

It has been scientifically examined whether investments in green technology make sense or not. For one thing, there is enough wealth in the economies to support investments in green technology. This is consensus in the studies from England, Germany and America. The researchers formulate that even a small part of the announced aid programs for the green conversion of the world would be enough to convert the global energy systems to climate neutrality by 2050.

A reporter from the magazine “taz” summarises: If about 10 percent of the announced $12 trillion flow into wind, solar power, efficiency and electromobility over the next five years, the global energy transition would be financed. In return, environmentally harmful subsidies and financial aid in coal power can then be eliminated.

Poor countries, according to the consensus in the studies, must be supported. However, this is not the ecological wishful thinking of green or left-wing visionaries, but an economically wise decision. A green economic stimulus program with a focus on green electricity, new, intelligent power grids, efficiency and afforestation would bring more economic output and employment in Germany, for example, than any other concept. The overview study by the Mercator Institute (MCC) analyzes case studies from around the world. The social consequences of this restructuring must not be at the expense of the population or parts of the population, such as the economically weak, but help everyone.

These measures are therefore not based on a green idea, but on economic cleverness and ecological efficiency.

opportunities and challenges

European electricity production faces major challenges in order to achieve sustainability goals. However, the use of green technologies such as the generation of green electricity, the expansion of the circular economy and the use of intelligent power grids offer enormous potential for achieving these goals. One way to encourage the green transformation is to create innovations and business models that revolutionize resource use systems, thereby helping to create a circular economy.

In addition, European companies can play a pioneering role worldwide through the use and development of green technologies and thus promote the green transformation of the world. Electricity production in particular will play an important role in the future in order to achieve climate protection goals. Smart grids and the circular economy are essential to ensure a sustainable power supply.

V.i.S.d.P.:

Jörg Truebl

environmental engineer

Board of MABEWO AG

MABEWO AG stands for sustainability. “Make a better world” invests in the future and develops innovative technologies to solve the greatest challenges of our time: climate protection, energy transition, resource conservation and food supply. Mr Jörg Trübl is a qualified environmental engineer and has more than 20 years of practical business experience in corporate management as a consultant, coach and CEO of SMEs in Europe.

