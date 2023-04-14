Home Technology Minnesota-based Rokkr parent wants to merge with another esports organization – Gamereactor
Minnesota-based Rokkr parent wants to merge with another esports organization – Gamereactor

Minnesota-based Rokkr parent wants to merge with another esports organization – Gamereactor

The esports industry is a very volatile field and has been around for a long time. It’s all too common to see organizations and teams go bankrupt, get acquired, or merge, and for Version1, the parent company of Rokkr in Minnesota, the latter could be on the table.

According to FOX9 Minnesota, Version1 is said to be exploring the option of merging with another esports organization as it looks to the future of the company. There’s no word on who Version1 will be merging with, but that would affect all of the company’s teams, whether it’s Rokkr, or its Rocket League and Valorant rosters.

While this merger is being explored, it has been added that the owners Wilf family want to remain associated with Version1 as they wish to continue to own and operate within the esports industry.

Minnesota Rokkr
