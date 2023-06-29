Addiction doctor warns of ecstasy pill “Blue Punisher”

MAssive overheating and extreme dehydration possible

How Addiction doctor Peter Grampp knows that the pills are dangerous. He is chief physician at the clinic for psychiatry and psychotherapy in Wermsdorf. About two years ago he got the first information about the ecstasy variant.

“Then it was said: Be careful, there is a pill with an extremely high amount of MDMA, which is usually misjudged and actually has significant side effects. That means that those who used it then had heart sensations, massive overheating and extremely fluid lost and I think there was already talk of deaths.”

Active substance highly concentrated

In Consumer circles are well aware of the blue pill with the skull and crossbones and consume it accordingly, says Grampp. The dose is extremely high compared to previous ecstasy variants.

“We’re talking about an amount of around 500 milligrams of MDMA per pill. That’s brutal amounts. Normally a pill originally had that, I’ll say a maximum of 200, 250 milligrams now. That was tough stuff. And that’s easy a different order of magnitude.”

In men, 1.5 milligrams per kilo of body weight is considered too high a dose. In women it is 1.3 milligrams. Converted, male users of the drug would have to weigh over 330 and women around 390 kilos. That explains the dimension.

Grampp: The leaner, the worse the effect

With Looking at consumers in children and adolescents, Grampp says: “They don’t have as much weight, not as much mass and less liquid than adults. The distribution between muscle and liquid is different. This means that the concentration in the plasma is a abnormally high amount occurs at the same dose as compared to adults.”

The more delicate, the slimmer the person, the worse the effect. For inexperienced consumers, this is not calculable, says Grampp. After all, the pill is as big as any other – and differs only in the possibly pressed skull.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

