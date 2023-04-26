Home » Address of May 1 in Ankara Has Been Announced – Current News
Confederation of Revolutionary Trade Unions of Türkiye (DISK), Members of KESK Ankara Branches Platform, Union of Chambers of Turkish Engineers and Architects (TMMOB) Ankara Provincial Coordination Board and Ankara Medical Chamber gathered in front of the Atatürk Monument in Ulus Square.

Speaking on behalf of the group, DİSK Central Anatolia Region Representative Tayfun Görgün said that this year, they mourn May 1, the international day of unity, solidarity and struggle of the working class, which is prepared with enthusiasm every year.

Stating that they are fighting for a good Turkey and the world, Görgün said, “May 1 is the day where every year labor, solidarity and those who want to build the future stand shoulder to shoulder.”

this yearl May 1′Stating that they will be in Ankara Anadolu (Tandoğan) Square in the next day, Görgün said that they will gather at Atatürk Cultural Center at 11:00 on the day of the celebration, that corteges will be formed, and that the celebrations, which started around 13:30, will be completed with the concert of the artist İlkay Akkaya.

