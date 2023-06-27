Home » Car exploded in Naples, the researcher of the Cnr – Campania died
News

by admin
The graduating student who was with her is still in serious condition

(ANSA) – NAPLES, JUNE 26 – Maria Vittoria Prati, 66, the CNR researcher who was aboard the experimental car that exploded last Friday on the Naples ring road, did not make it. The woman had suffered third-degree burns on 90 percent of her body, and her conditions had immediately appeared very serious to the doctors at the Cardarelli hospital, where her death took place today.

Maria Vittoria Prati, for thirty years at the engine institute of the Cnr in Naples, an engineer, was considered a reference name in the field of the study of emissions and the use of alternative fuels. With her, on the experimental hybrid-powered car (diesel plus energy from a solar panel) that exploded, was the 25-year-old graduating student Fulvio Filace, who was also hospitalized after the accident in the burns department of Cardarelli. The young man underwent surgery today and another operation is scheduled for him tomorrow.

His prognosis remains confidential.

The Naples prosecutor’s office has opened an investigation into the episode, against unknown persons for now, in which a ‘twin’ prototype car of the destroyed one was seized, to be examined by the experts together with the remains of the accident. (HANDLE).

