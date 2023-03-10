By Imane Charioui, Director Francophone Africa, WorldRemit

YAOUNDE, Cameroon, March 8, 2023,-/African Media Agency (AMA)/- Progress made in the financial services sector is increasingly recognized for its ability to accelerate access for all to science, technology and innovation. However, growing inequalities are emerging in the context of digital skills and access to technologies, with women being left behind due to this digital gender inequality.

From mobile banking services that facilitate women’s entrepreneurship to e-learning platforms that allow students to meet people, social innovations are powerful tools that can offer opportunities, breaking trends and increasing awareness.

The impact of these gender inequalities is all the more remarkable in the technology sector, where women are considerably less represented. In Cameroon, women represent 18% of the information technology sector, 60% of them are paid less than men and only 3% hold management positions.

The integration of women in technology allows for the design of more creative solutions and increases the potential for innovation to meet the needs of women and promote equality between men and women.

On the other hand, the exclusion of women from the digital world has an enormous cost. The United Nations Gender Snapshot 2022 report reveals that the exclusion of women from the digital world has reduced the gross domestic product of low- and middle-income countries by $1 trillion over the past decade, a loss that will reach $1,500 billion by 2025 if no action is taken.

The vicissitudes faced by women in Cameroon are largely due to multidimensional poverty. The country is currently ranked 141st out of 189 countries in terms of gender equality.

According to World Bank estimates, the number of people living in poverty in Cameroon has increased since 2007. The current cost of living crisis is expected to worsen national inflation.

However, this situation is changing as financial sector innovations are bringing financial inclusion to many marginalized communities in Sub-Saharan Africa. For example, international money transfers now offer concrete solutions, helping to reduce the financial divide.

Thanks to global digital payments company WorldRemit, many Cameroonian women can now receive money from relatives abroad using various payment methods such as e-money and bank transfers. Cameroonian women now have access to technologies that guarantee financial accessibility on a national scale.

In addition, research demonstrates that women’s financial inclusion promotes greater equality and societal well-being, as women contribute significantly to nutrition, clothing, health and wealth. education of their children.

In this context, it is equally important that digital products and services are designed with and for young girls, based on research insights and gender analysis, to respond to their realities. Digital solutions, products and content tend to be developed for a “default” user and do not consider, for example, connectivity, data limitations and the devices women have access to.

Inclusive and transformative technology and digital education is essential for a sustainable future, as technologies improve and advance, and we need to ensure that they are more accessible.

