Adhere to the people’s letters and visits and strive for the people to create a new era, a new journey, and a new situation in Chongqing’s letters and visits work——A summary of the first anniversary of Chongqing’s implementation of the “Regulations on Letters and Visits Work”_Chongqing People’s Government Network

Due to a contract dispute between the community developer and the gas company, natural gas in the community could not be opened. Mr. Li, a resident of Yubei District, took the mentality of giving it a try, and reflected the matter through the online petition channel. After receiving the report, the Yubei District Letters and Calls Office quickly got in touch with him, and immediately organized the District Housing Construction Committee, District Economic and Information Committee, local streets, gas companies and developers to hold a meeting to study and solve the problem. It took only one day to solve this problem.

The masses are fine. Since the official implementation of the “Regulations on Complaints and Visits” (hereinafter referred to as the “Regulations”) on May 1, 2022, Chongqing City has promoted the implementation of high-level positions, fully covered learning and publicity, and strictly required responsibilities. The political responsibility of solving the difficulties of the people and sharing the worries of the party is to strive to create a new situation in the new era and new journey of Chongqing’s petition work.

Adhere to the Party’s leadership in petition work

Focus on building a new pattern of letters and visits

Not long ago, in a community in Shuangfu Street, Jiangjin, due to the problem of garage fees, the masses collectively complained to the district government. At present, Jiangjin District is implementing the system of “reporting, steady reporting and visits” in the whole region, and “reporting one case at a time” for prominent petition issues, so as to achieve the purpose of promoting action, solution and reform with description.

After receiving complaints from letters and visits, the Jiangjin District Letters and Visits Work Joint Conference quickly held a special “Statement and Reporting” meeting to analyze and judge the letter and visits. After studying one by one to form a unified solution, and implementing discussions and exchanges between relevant units and community property and owner representatives, conflicts were effectively resolved.

Since the implementation of the “Regulations” for one year, Chongqing has adhered to and strengthened the party’s overall leadership over the work of letters and visits. The Standing Committee of the Municipal Party Committee and the Standing Committee of the Municipal Government have conducted special studies on the study and implementation of the “Regulations”. It has become normal for city leaders to take the lead in receiving visits from the masses, and to go deep into the grassroots for investigation and petition work.

At the same time, Chongqing has strengthened the construction of the joint meeting mechanism for letters and visits. The three-level joint meeting of letters and visits at the city, district, county, and township (street) level has achieved full coverage, and the working rules have been improved to ensure practical operation. It is playing an increasingly important role in promoting the resolution of important petition issues.

In 2023, the city will further deepen the party’s leadership on petition work, and will regard petition work as an important part of the special work of the municipal Party committee’s party building leadership, “seven reports”, “eight problem lists” and “five mechanisms”, regularly sort out major petition issues, and implement a list management, and promote proactive discovery and resolution of problems at all levels.

At the same time, the Municipal Letters and Visits Office carried out special research on the implementation of the “Regulations”, systematically compiled the “Standards for the Basic Business of Letters and Visits”, etc., improved 18 working mechanisms such as leading cadres’ reception of visits and package cases to resolve difficult problems, and coordinated 26 city-level The functional departments compiled and printed the “List of Appeals for Handling Letters and Visits by Classification According to Law” to further improve the “three meetings” mechanism before, during, and after the handling of letters and visits, and effectively improve the satisfaction of the masses in handling letters and visits.

Over the past year, Chongqing has accelerated the improvement of relevant supporting measures, making the system of letters and visits more scientific and complete, operating in an orderly manner, and effectively connected.

Strengthen the construction of online letters and visits

Make it easier for the masses to reflect their demands

The “Regulations” stipulates that organs and units at all levels should smooth the channels for letters and visits, do a good job in the work of letters and visits, carefully handle letters and visits, listen to the suggestions, opinions and demands of the people, accept the supervision of the people, and serve the people.

Over the past year, Chongqing City has persisted in practicing the people-centered development idea, continuously explored and improved new models of online petition work, and promoted the establishment of a standardized, orderly and clear online petition order.

Now, citizens only need to move their fingers, and they can conveniently and quickly report problems anytime, anywhere without leaving home, and can track and inquire about the progress of the process. Online complaints have increasingly become the main channel for the masses to report the situation, express their appeals, consult policies, and make suggestions .

At the same time, Chongqing actively promotes the high-quality development of the collection of people’s suggestions, improves the working mechanism of combining normal collection with thematic, targeted, joint, on-site collection, etc. The cooperation and integration of online channels such as the complaint window of the WeChat public account, mobilize the masses to actively offer their opinions and suggestions, promote the implementation of excellent suggestions to be effective, continuously improve the public’s sense of participation, sense of gain, and happiness, and let the online mass line go deep and solid.

Promote the construction of intelligent letters and visits

Accelerate the development of smart governance of letters and visits

The “Regulations” stipulates: Party committees and governments at all levels should strengthen the construction of informatization and intelligentization of petition work, and promote the interconnection and information sharing of petition information systems in an orderly manner in accordance with laws and regulations.

To this end, Chongqing Municipality further revised and improved the application standards of the complaint information system, improved system functions, improved hardware equipment, completed the second phase of the system upgrade and transformation, fully covered Unicom agencies and units at all levels, and improved the “first reception and first handling” and “immediate receipt of complaints”. Handling”, supervision, evaluation and assessment and other 7 working mechanisms, to achieve “accessible online, one-stop handling” and “sunshine supervision” of complaints from the masses, forming “online submission of appeals, online handling of matters, online evaluation of results, online supervision of problems, and situation Online Judgment” working mode.

At the same time, Chongqing’s complaint work has actively integrated into the construction of digital Chongqing, accelerated the iterative upgrading of petition information work, and improved the modernization level of acceptance, handling, governance, and decision-making assistance. All districts and counties in the city have also promoted the in-depth integration of digital platforms, big data and petition work, and promoted the improvement of the level of serving the masses with intelligence.

Zhongxian County innovated and opened 3 mobile phone SMS letters and visits special numbers for the secretary of the county party committee, the county magistrate, and the director of the county letter and call office, and set up a special mobile phone number for letters and visits for cadres and masses in the county. platform. Yuzhong District has established a grid-based service WeChat group and a “three leaders” linkage WeChat group with residents’ groups as units to ensure that residents whistle online, the “three leaders” listen to the whistle in the group, and the accepting subjects receive the whistle. Watch out, hand over, and follow up” in an orderly manner, so that people can listen to, respond to, and act on matters reported by the masses.

Innovative working model

Strengthen the “one-stop” service to solve the demands of the masses

Since the implementation of the “Regulations” for one year, Chongqing has always adhered to the people-centered development idea, continued to deepen the work of leading cadres to receive and visit the masses, actively explored the new practice of “Fengqiao Experience”, strengthened the source management of complaints, and promoted the opening of the window for complaints. shift, and fully safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of the masses.

Yongchuan District has innovatively established a joint mediation center for social conflicts and disputes that integrates functions such as reception and acceptance of letters and visits, joint investigation of conflicts and disputes, and social risk research and judgment. One-stop”, full-chain integrated solution system.

Qijiang District implements the work mode of “monthly settlement of initial visits”, implements complaints and handles them immediately, and realizes “agents set up a platform, the masses open their mouths, and data runs errands”. Address the legitimate and reasonable demands of the masses on the spot.

Shapingba District uses tea as a medium to create a “Heshun Tea House”, establish a working model of “on-site office + appointment service”, provide the people in the area with “multi-mediation and one” one-stop mediation service, and build a new position for conflict mediation.

Taking Yang Changfa and other old party members as prototypes, Chengkou County built a grassroots governance platform of “Old Yang talking about Nanshi”, and promoted the working mechanism of “the masses talk about things and cadres answer questions” to deepen and solidify.

The establishment of a number of new models of grassroots governance platforms has enabled the public’s opinions and suggestions to be better communicated, and the problems of the masses to be resolved more efficiently.

At the same time, the Chongqing Letters and Visits Office also cooperated with the Sichuan Provincial Letters and Calls Bureau to issue the “Eight Key Tasks for the Construction of Letters and Calls Service Guarantees in the Chengdu-Chongqing Economic Circle in 2022” to fully promote the cooperation between the two places on letters and calls, and jointly resolve outstanding contradictions.

The relevant person in charge of the Municipal Letters and Calls Office said that on the road of forging ahead in the new journey, Chongqing will adhere to the guidance of Xi Jinping’s new era of socialism with Chinese characteristics, thoroughly study and implement General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important thoughts on strengthening and improving people’s letters and visits work, and continue to deepen Implement the “Regulations” to help the construction of a new Chongqing in the new era and new journey.