Home » Habeck celebrates the sale of Viessmann to a US company
News

Habeck celebrates the sale of Viessmann to a US company

by admin
Habeck celebrates the sale of Viessmann to a US company

Selling out German companies doesn’t seem to bother him

Germany is shocked that the long-established company Viessmann is now selling its main business to the US company Carrier Global. But Robert Habeck thinks it’s great and cheers.

Foto: Screenshot YouTube/Phoenix

Published:

von

It is a heavy blow for Germany as an industrial and business location. The traditional German company Viessmann is selling its core business to the US company Carrier Global.

Robert Habeck and his obscure network ensure that Germans are gradually losing their gas and oil heating systems and increasingly have to install heat pumps.

While the Republic is shocked, Habeck is happy about Viessmann’s deal with the US company [siehe auch Kommentar auf »Focus«]. Habeck wrote on Twitter:

The planned sale shows »that climate protection technologies are the technologies of the future, German companies attract a lot of capital, are still efficient and the market for heat pumps is so attractive that it attracts investments. German companies in particular have advanced the technology. Setting the course for the energy and heating transition creates great value and growth.«


See also  Many people skating on the back lake of the Beijing Exhibition Hall fell into the water, the reporter visited: there are still people playing on the ice

You may also like

shield? Pedestrians see “yield” in front of zebra...

There are 2 million young people without registering...

The moment of truth of the government of...

from Haya de la Torre to Guaidó

The Emotional Hornet’s Nest

The most important news of calendar week 18/2023:...

Swan Dam can be a game changer for...

Present the diversity of cultures

Chengmai Releases Assessment Measures for the Improvement of...

Three vehicles involved: Blinded by the sun: Four...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy