Habeck celebrates the sale of Viessmann to a US company

Germany is shocked that the long-established company Viessmann is now selling its main business to the US company Carrier Global. But Robert Habeck thinks it’s great and cheers.

It is a heavy blow for Germany as an industrial and business location. The traditional German company Viessmann is selling its core business to the US company Carrier Global.

Robert Habeck and his obscure network ensure that Germans are gradually losing their gas and oil heating systems and increasingly have to install heat pumps.

While the Republic is shocked, Habeck is happy about Viessmann’s deal with the US company [siehe auch Kommentar auf »Focus«]. Habeck wrote on Twitter:

The planned sale shows »that climate protection technologies are the technologies of the future, German companies attract a lot of capital, are still efficient and the market for heat pumps is so attractive that it attracts investments. German companies in particular have advanced the technology. Setting the course for the energy and heating transition creates great value and growth.«