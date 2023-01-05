Adhere to the supremacy of the people and the supremacy of life to ensure an orderly transition and smooth crossing the peak Liu Ying inspects and supervises the prevention and control of the epidemic

Yesterday, Liu Ying, member of the Standing Committee of the Municipal Party Committee and Secretary of the District Party Committee, inspected and supervised the implementation of optimized measures for epidemic prevention and control. He emphasized that it is necessary to thoroughly study and implement the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important instructions on epidemic prevention and control, conscientiously implement the deployment requirements of the central government, provinces, and municipalities, adhere to the people’s supremacy, life first, and closely focus on “protecting health and preventing severe illness” to ensure effective prevention and control. Sequence transition, smooth peak crossing, maximum protection of people’s life safety and health, and better coordination of epidemic prevention and control and economic and social development.

District leaders Zhang Li, Tang Liyu, Xu Lingdi, Wu Weiqiang, as well as relevant departments, town and street leaders attended.

In the district’s Third People’s Hospital, Liu Ying and her team learned about the construction of departments, emergency treatment, and supporting guarantees. On behalf of the district committee and the district government, Liu Ying expressed her high respect and heartfelt thanks to the medical workers fighting on the front line of epidemic prevention and control. He said that when the current epidemic prevention and control is still struggling, persistence is victory. He hopes that the medical workers in the region will continue to carry forward the great anti-epidemic spirit, persevere, make persistent efforts, and coordinate the treatment and treatment of patients infected with the new crown virus with benevolence and benevolence. Daily medical service work, to protect people’s life safety and health. Relevant departments should care about and care for medical workers, scientifically allocate medical staff, reasonably arrange shifts and shifts, and implement incentives and guarantees, so that everyone can stick to their posts and protect the masses with full energy.

As an important starting point for our district to promote the work of “comfortable elderly care”, Centenary Happy Home (home-based elderly care service and care center) integrates functions such as nursing services, rehabilitation nursing, entertainment and fitness, learning and training, cultural education, and smart elderly care. The elderly in the jurisdiction provide services such as life care, nursing companionship, spiritual comfort, medical care, leisure and entertainment, and meal supply. At the moment when the epidemic prevention and control is transitioning, for the elderly, a susceptible group, Luniao Centenary Happy Home, on the basis of doing a good job in epidemic prevention and control, effectively meets the needs of the elderly at home through door-to-door meal delivery and connection services. Elderly care needs. Liu Ying and her entourage walked into places such as pension aid restaurants and medical care rooms to learn about home care services for the elderly in rural areas and the situation of epidemic prevention and control. Liu Ying pointed out that elderly service institutions are the key places for epidemic prevention and control. Daily management should be strengthened, and various prevention and control measures should be made stricter, more detailed and more practical, so as to protect the physical and mental health of the elderly.

Rural areas are the key areas for epidemic prevention and control and medical service guarantee. “Are there many patients?” At the Xianbaikeng Community Health Service Station, Liu Ying learned more about the protection of villagers’ medical needs and the prevention and control of rural epidemics. Liu Ying pointed out that community health service stations directly face and serve the masses, are the outposts of epidemic prevention and control and the frontier of hierarchical diagnosis and treatment, with heavy tasks and heavy responsibilities. It is necessary to give full play to the advantages of the medical community, improve the ability of grassroots medical services, improve the hierarchical diagnosis and treatment system, orderly guide the diagnosis and treatment needs, unblock the rapid referral channel, and maintain the health of the masses and the normal production and living order to the greatest extent.

In Xianbaikeng Village and Xikou Village, Baizhang Town, Liu Ying also went into the village party-mass service center and the homes of farmers to check the distribution of “epidemic prevention kits” for the elderly over 60 years old. Liu Ying requested that the epidemic prevention and control work in rural areas should be placed in a more prominent position, the “double sinking” of party and government agencies and medical resources should be implemented, and the role of grassroots party organizations as a battle fortress should be fully utilized to keep abreast of the health status of the masses and ensure ” “Epidemic prevention kits” have been distributed in place, knowledge about epidemic prevention and medication has been popularized, and efforts have been made to ensure the medical supplies and drug needs of the masses.