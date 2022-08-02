On August 2, Zhao Wenhua, deputy director of the Department of Medical Affairs of the State Administration of Traditional Chinese Medicine, said at a press conference that the deepening of medical reform has achieved remarkable results in traditional Chinese medicine. The first is to initially build a traditional Chinese medicine service system covering urban and rural areas, integrating preventive health care, disease treatment and rehabilitation. The level and efficiency of traditional Chinese medicine services have been continuously enhanced. By the end of 2020, the number of beds in TCM hospitals per 1,000 resident population will reach 0.81, and the total number of TCM clinics nationwide will reach 1.058 billion.

The second is to focus on building a highland for traditional Chinese medicine services. 6 traditional Chinese medicine hospitals are included in the scope of creation of “counseling” national medical centers, and 20 traditional Chinese medicine hospitals are included in the scope of output hospitals of national regional medical centers. Eight TCM projects were identified as national regional medical center construction projects.

The third is to focus on improving the ability of grass-roots traditional Chinese medicine services. By the end of 2020, there are 36,300 TCM centers across the country, 99% of community health service centers, 98% of township health centers, 90.6% of community health service stations and 74.5% of village clinics are capable of serving Chinese medicine. .

Fourth, pay attention to the advantages of traditional Chinese medicine. Encourage traditional Chinese medicine hospitals to lead the formation of medical alliances. In 2021, there will be 827 pilot counties (cities, districts) of national close-knit county medical alliances in 30 provinces (autonomous regions and municipalities), of which 68% of the pilot counties (cities, districts) are in Hospitals participated in the medical community, and about 34% of the pilot TCM hospitals participated in the medical community as the lead hospital.

Zhao Wenhua said, but at the same time, we should also see that the total amount of high-quality TCM medical resources is still insufficient, the development between regions and urban and rural areas is unbalanced, and the grass-roots TCM service capacity is weak. In this regard, in the next step, we will focus on the following three aspects, and vigorously promote the implementation of the hierarchical diagnosis and treatment system.

The first is to speed up the construction of the National Traditional Chinese Medicine Center, the Regional Diagnosis and Treatment Center and the Traditional Chinese Medicine Inheritance and Innovation Center.

The second is to implement the “14th Five-Year” action plan of the grass-roots Chinese medicine service capacity improvement project, strengthen the construction of county-level traditional Chinese medicine hospitals and grass-roots medical and health institutions, improve the comprehensive service capacity of grass-roots traditional Chinese medicine, and achieve full coverage of county-run traditional Chinese medicine medical institutions and community-based medical institutions. All health service centers and township health centers set up traditional Chinese medicine halls.

The third is to innovate the service model of traditional Chinese medicine, build an Internet hospital of traditional Chinese medicine, develop telemedicine and Internet diagnosis and treatment, build an online and offline integrated traditional Chinese medicine medical service model covering pre-diagnosis, diagnosis and post-diagnosis, and promote the sinking of high-quality medical resources.