Admiration to the educators of the homeland

Admiration to the educators of the homeland

This April thirteenth, Ecuadorian Teacher’s Day, declared by Alfredo Baquerizo Moreno in his government, allowed us to reflect on the current educational reality; and, highlight some challenges facing Ecuadorian education. It is celebrated on April 13 in honor of Juan Montalvo, a writer and thinker who stood out for his defense of education and freedom of thought. On this date, the…

