Not only the homeland, the laws are silly

The previous week, Senator Karina Espinosa of the liberal party, filed the bill called ‘Zero cacho’, which apart from trying to start a crusade against infidelity, which according to the proponent is the cause of many homes ending and therefore Many Colombian children remain in single-parent families with all the repercussions that this situation entails.

Regardless of the fact that the project goes beyond being in itself a decalogue for values ​​and good customs, such as the prevention of the consumption of psychoactive substances, bullying, bullying, gender violence and intrafamily violence, it will not lead anyone to pay fines or prison for being unfaithful to the couple, while the cost of the senator’s UTL (Legislative Work Unit) could be invested in specific issues.

The pros and cons of the project

In the theoretical framework or objective of the project it is read that “For the purposes of this law, ‘chub’ shall be understood as any harmful, painful, incorrect, immoral, painful behavior that one person commits towards another, that threatens the family institution, can affect the physical or mental health of one or more people and that deteriorates the social fabric”.

The people who have known about this proposal have expressed themselves in various ways: first, that the issues that the project intends to regulate are already stipulated in other laws, except for infidelity; Second, that senators earn a lot of money to solve specific needs such as health, education or employment, because such an intimate decision is only the responsibility of the protagonist.

It should be remembered that in this sense, the former director of the National Police also wanted to infer the faithful behavior of his subordinates and the issue was not well received either. Apparently, Colombians feel more affected by the attack on the subject as such, than by the repercussions that the same definition brings.

A painful matter that was normalized

This project, which according to statements by its proponent, does not want to make behaviors punishable, but to rebuild the social fabric, because infidelity has not been seen as a public health issue, since it destroys families, generates depression, suicides and homicides.

You don’t have to go very far, you have asked your son how many classmates live with both parents? If not, yours only lives with you or his ex-partner. That is why he emphasized that the future is the children and for this reason they must be educated, but there comes the dilemma that education in values ​​is part of the home and a home fragmented on a plate served for a difficult adolescence and at risk for substance use.

But if in that nucleus of society the children have had to witness problems and separations, neither recommendations nor a lecture at school will suffice to change the experiences lived. And according to Senator Espinosa, peace can only be achieved through children, they are the future of humanity and Colombia must be capable of educating them with principles and values. But ‘Cero cacho’ is an initiative that was stillborn in a society that has to resolve factual issues rather than moral ones.

What the expert says

This controversial subject was consulted with the psychologist Diana Milena Londoño, who observed several things in the proposal: “Infidelity is a topic that could be discussed for a whole day, from psychology it can be said that of the strong pains that the being faces Human is treason.” Londoño also clarified that there are different types of infidelity (lovers, adventure, pathological infidels).

“By means of infidelity you can end up transmitting to your children unconscious burdens that do not correspond to them and this can lead them to leave school halfway or grow up with gaps due to situations that they did not know how to handle and what I understand by this law is that it seeks to educate and rebuild, which is fundamental, since although values ​​begin at home, it is at school and college where they are reinforced”.

To finish, the psychologist said that a human being will never hurt another when they have been educated from love and what it is to cause harm to another, you think twice before committing such an action. “But we would also say that infidelity is natural to being, because knowing religion and traditions they do it, it could be said that a law will do less. Infidelity is a decision, you cannot force another to be faithful.

Where should values ​​be taught?

Juan Manuel Canas

“In the house, because in the home the principles are created that today have been lost a lot”

Argenis Avila

“That is from home, because education is from the parents to the children.”

German Zuleta

“First of all, in the house, because that is where one forms, where the heat is

human”.