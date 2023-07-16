Admissions in the role of teachers 2023, what to indicate in the first and second question. Summary + GUIDE by IMAGES

The admission procedure is computerized and, to participate, interested parties submit two separate questions. Here is a summary of what must be indicated in the first and second instance.

Here all the info on ordinary admissions: rankings concerned, scrolling order and percentages of positions available … –

Here is the info on the extraordinary recruitments from GPS I support band / additional lists aimed at the role. These applicants present their applications as part of the procedure for assigning substitutes

Entries in the role 2023/24: procedure

As mentioned above, to participate in the ordinary role placements, the teachers included in GaE and GM present two distinct instancesupon convocation by the USR, in the order:

request “Computerization of Appointments in Role – Expression of preferences province-class of competition/type of post”

request “Computerization of Role Appointments – Expression of seat preferences”

Who is summoned for the first question and who for the second (USR NOTICES characteristics) – What happens if the application is not presented

We specify that the GM of recruitment for the academic year 2023/24whose candidates can apply if summoned by the USR, are the following:

Ordinary competitions for exams and qualifications announced in 2016 Extraordinary childhood and primary school competition announced in 2018 Extraordinary secondary school competition announced in 2018 (cdFIT) Additional band to the 2018 GMs Extraordinary procedure pursuant to DD 510/2020 Ordinary Childhood and Primary Competition DD 498 /2020 Ordinary secondary school competition DD 499/2020 Ordinary competition for STEM disciplines – art. 59 paragraph 14 DL 73/2021 Ordinary Competition for STEM disciplines – art. 59 paragraph 18 DL 73/2021 Extraordinary competition bis pursuant to art. 59, paragraph 9bis, of Legislative Decree 73/2021

First question

The first application must be submitted for each appointment round of interest to the applicant (this concerns teachers included in both GaE and GM or in different GM/GaE for several competition classes).

In this first application (for each nomination round), the candidates summoned by the USR (who summon a number of candidates higher than the available places, so as to be able to make up for any renunciations and therefore nominate by subrogation by scrolling through the relative rankings):

indicate the order of preference of the provinces and courses, for each ranking in which they are included; then indicate all the possible combinations in terms of preference (ranking list, province and teaching); communicate the possible renunciation of specific provinces/classes of competition-places, referring to one or more inclusion rankings.

It is highlighted that:

the presentation of the first application does not give certainty of being employed in the role because, as mentioned above, the number of summoned is higher than that of available places; those who are included in several distinct recruitment channels (GaE and GM, as well as different GMs for different competition classes) or in the rankings of different regions, will be able to obtain more proposals for permanent appointments; in the case of renunciation of all possible inclusions, the applicant does not participate in the elaboration phase and in the subsequent phase of the procedure; those who do not apply and are in a useful position will have their province and teaching assigned by the competent office; those who do not indicate all the provinces/classes of the competition-places to which they are entitled are considered to have withdrawn for the aforementioned provinces/courses not expressed; therefore, if there are no places available in the provinces indicated by them (aspirants), they cannot be identified in the provinces to which they have renounced, even if there are residual places in these provinces, with consequent forfeiture from the reference ranking and impossibility to be employed in the role by the same ranking.

The application can be presented starting from 10 July 2023 however, as the MIM writes, we point out that this is an indicative date with respect to the period in which the competent offices will be able to open the application. In fact, it is the latter who define the opening and closing dates of the appointment rounds and, consequently, of the application compilation phase.

Second question

The second application is filled in only by applicants who have been assigned the province/class of the competition-place, i.e. who have been identified for permanent appointment, in order to express their preferences for the location in which to be assigned.

In the application, applicants indicate:

where relevant to teaching, possession of teaching qualifications for special post types, differentiated teaching methods, English language in primary school; the order of preference of the educational institutions, in which to be assigned; a municipality in the province of identification, which will be used as the preferred municipality if the locations indicated are not available; in this case, the office will be assigned automatically, according to the chain of proximity, starting from the municipality indicated; the eventual willingness to accept the assignment for external and/or evening and/or prison and/or European and/or hospital high schools; where relevant, the preferences and the relative ordering for the “type of support posts”; the eventual possession of the requisites for precedence pursuant to law 104/92 (in this case the requested documentation must be attached).

We emphasize that:

those who do not submit the application will have an office assigned; those who are not satisfied with the preferences expressed, as mentioned above, will have assigned an office location, according to the chain of neighborhoods, starting from the municipality indicated for this purpose in the application;

The application can be presented starting from the date defined by the competent Offices for the opening and closing of the applications.

“2023 teachers’ admissions, compilation of the application for the choice of provinces and teachings. GUIDE BY IMAGES”

Admissions in the role of teachers 2023, here’s how they will take place. New for completing the application [LO SPECIALE]

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

