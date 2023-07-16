Sudan Refuses African Troop Deployment Without Kenyan President’s Consent

Sudan Refuses to Deploy African Troops Without Kenyan President’s Consent

Khartoum, Sudan – The head of the Sudanese Sovereign Council, Abdul Fattah Burhan, has informed Kenyan President William Ruto that Sudan will not deploy any African troops without the approval of the Kenyan president. The Sudanese Sovereignty Council released a statement stating that President Burhan received a phone call from President Ruto, during which President Burhan stressed that Sudan has sovereignty over its territory and will not allow the deployment of the East African Standby Force without the consent of the Khartoum government.

Furthermore, President Burhan expressed the Sudanese government’s willingness to declare a ceasefire if the Rapid Support Forces evacuate citizens’ homes, water and electricity service centers, energy facilities, and government headquarters. President Burhan also explained to President Ruto the Sudanese government’s concerns regarding Kenya’s presidency of the quadripartite committee tasked with resolving the crisis in Sudan under the Intergovernmental Organization for the Development of East African States (IGAD).

In response to these developments, Yusuf Izzat, a political adviser to the Rapid Support Forces commander, expressed a positive view on the statement made by Sovereign Council member Shams Din Kabash. Izzat stated that the Rapid Support Forces remain committed to the Jeddah platform and are ready to negotiate with the Sudanese army.

Meanwhile, Shams Din Kabash, a member of the Sovereign Council of Sudan, emphasized that the council is open to all serious measures to end the war while safeguarding the country’s sovereignty and state institutions. Kabash acknowledged the progress of the Saudi-U.S. initiative and the Security Council’s support for broad and comprehensive political dialogue. He emphasized the importance of a comprehensive dialogue leading to the establishment of a civilian government for the transition and the preparation of the country for free and fair elections. Kabash reiterated Sudan’s need for national efforts and external support to rebuild the damage caused by the ongoing conflict.

In other news, clashes have erupted in Omdurman, with military warplanes intensively flying over the southern community. The sound of anti-aircraft weapons was also heard in central Khartoum and south of Omdurman. The Sudanese military conducted a “special operation” in Omdurman, successfully clearing the Al-Mohandiseen, Al-Awda, and Hamad Al-Nil neighborhoods. However, the Sudanese army accused the Rapid Support Forces of using drones to attack the emergency complex of the Omdurman Medical Weapons Hospital, resulting in casualties among civilians.

Additionally, reports indicate ongoing violent clashes between the Sudanese army and the Abdulaziz Helu’s Sudan People’s Liberation Movement force in South Kordofan state. The state capital, Kadugli, has been bombarded, causing injuries in several residential areas. In response to allegations made by Human Rights Watch, the Rapid Support Forces denied involvement in the events in the Maastri region of West Darfur. The Rapid Support Forces expressed readiness to cooperate with an impartial commission of inquiry, stating that the events in West Darfur were tribal clashes unrelated to their activities.

The clashes between the Sudanese army and the Rapid Support Forces have resulted in more than 3,000 deaths, mainly civilians, and over 3 million displaced people and refugees. The Sudanese health ministry and the United Nations have reported these alarming numbers.

As the crisis in Sudan continues, the international community remains concerned about the escalating conflict and is calling for a peaceful resolution to prevent further loss of life and displacement.

