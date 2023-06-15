Adobe EPS Beat Expectations by $0.12, Revenue Beats Forecast From Investing.com

© Reuters. Adobe EPS beat expectations by $0.12, revenue beats forecasts



Investing.com – Adobe (NASDAQ: ) reported second-quarter earnings per share of $3.91, $0.12 above analyst estimates of $3.79. Revenue for the quarter was $4.82B versus consensus estimates of $4.77B.

Guidance

Adobe expects Q3 2023 earnings per share of $3.95-$4.00 versus the consensus $3.89.

Adobe sees Q3 2023 revenue of $4.83B-$4.87B versus consensus of $4.86B.

Adobe sees full-year 2023 earnings per share of $15.65-$15.75 versus consensus $15.50.

Adobe sees FY2023 revenue of $19.25B-$19.35B versus the consensus of $19.30B.

Shares of Adobe closed at $490.91, up 37.07% over the past 3 months and up 34.47% over the past 12 months.

Adobe received 19 positive earnings per share reviews and 4 negative EPS reviews in the past 90 days. See previous price reactions to Adobe’s earnings Who.

Second InvestingProAdobe’s financial health score is “excellent performance“.

Check out Adobe’s recent earnings performance and Adobe’s financials Who.

Follow which companies are expected quarterly data in the Investing.com’s economic earnings calendar.