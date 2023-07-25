Adopt security measures at Fiesta del Mar

The measure that will be implemented in the urban and rural areas of the District is for motorcycles, motorcycles, motorcycles and ATVs.

The District Mayor’s Office has as main objective to preserve life and safety citizen during the Fiesta del Mar 2023therefore issued a administrative act that restricts the circulation of motorcycles during the festivitiesas a necessary and pertinent measure to reduce accident and crime rates, as well as improve mobility and citizen coexistence.

In this sense, it is restricted in the urban and rural area of ​​the District the transit and circulation of private vehicles motorcycles, motorcycles, motor tricycles and ATVs on July 28, 29, 30 and 31, 2023in the hours between 4:00 in the afternoon until 4:00 in the morning of the following day.

It is worth mentioning that there are exceptions. vehicles used by the security scheme from Presidency of the Republic and inherent activities thereto; of the state security agencies that belong to and are part of the Public Force. Likewise, of public entities in the exercise of their functions as long as they carry the respective vest and card that accredit them as personnel assigned to said entity and of the transit authorities, among others.

Likewise, it remains prohibited in Santa Marta during the days 26, 27, 28, 29, 30, and 31 of July of 2023, the commercialization, sale, use, carrying, possession and manipulation of pyrotechnic elements and articles made or containing white phosphorus, or other substances that produce detonation and explosion.

On the other hand, the Secretaries of Security and Coexistence, Government, Healthof Mobility, in coordination with the Santa Marta Metropolitan Policethey will exercise the inspection, surveillance, follow-up, evaluation and control of the measures adopted in the commercial establishments in the city ​​of Santa Marta.

Liquor sales hours are extended

During the days of Celebrations of the Fiesta del Mar 2023the schedule of operation for the business establishments open to the public whose activity is the sale and/or consumption of alcoholic or intoxicating beverages, located in Santa Martawill be the following: Discotheques, stadiums, tobacconists, canteens, coffee bars, casinos, karaoke, tavernsrestaurants and/or similar, popular booths, temporary and/or stationary commercial establishments in which develop cultural and/or social activities that were not regulated In this regard, they will be able to provide their services on the days of the Fiesta del Mar 2023, until four in the morning 4:00 in the morning.

Fast food outlets, informal street vendors and stationary food and beverages that are duly authorized by the Government Secretariat, may work until 1:00 in the morning. Neighborhood stores will continue to operate until 11:00 p.m. as provided in District Decree No. 513 of 2008.

The celebration of the Festival of the Sea is a meeting in which the main activities are characterized by being manifestations of a cultural, musical and folkloric nature, seeking the integration and participation of the inhabitants of Santa Martaas well as that of the tourists who visit it, express your idiosyncrasy through the different activities having fun in a healthy and peaceful way.

