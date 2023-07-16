Advancing Agricultural Product Processing Through Technological Innovation: Transforming Achievements and Increasing Efficiency

Title: Heilongjiang Province Harnesses Technological Innovation Platform to Drive Transformation in Agricultural Product Processing Industry

Date: July 16, 2023

Source: Heilongjiang Daily

Author: Li Tianchi Liang Jinchi

Heilongjiang Bayi Agricultural Reclamation University is leveraging its technological innovation platform to support the transformation of achievements in the grain, food, agriculture, and labor sectors. This initiative is aligned with the “Three-Year Action Plan for Accelerating the High-quality Development of Agricultural Products Processing Industry in Heilongjiang Province (2023-2025)” and “Policies and Measures for Supporting the High-quality Development of Agricultural Products Intensive Processing Industry in Heilongjiang Province.” With these policies in place, the province aims to capitalize on its scientific and technological strengths and propel the intensive processing of agricultural products towards innovation-driven growth.

Zuo Feng, the Deputy Director of the Science and Technology Department at Heilongjiang Bayi Agricultural Reclamation University, expressed deep understanding of the support provided by the province to the agricultural product processing industry through these two documents. This support outlines the future development direction of intensive agricultural product processing, emphasizing the need to increase value and efficiency and transition from an element-driven approach to an innovation-driven one. The objective is to transform Heilongjiang’s resource advantages into technological and industrial advantages, paving the way for greater growth and strength in the agricultural product processing industry.

Zuo Feng, as a scientific and technological worker, has taken on the responsibility and mission associated with these policies. He highlighted the sections of the documents that prioritize scientific and technological innovation, including increased investment in research and development by intensive processing enterprises of agricultural products and the improvement of enterprises’ ability to undertake scientific and technological achievements. The policies also offer rewards to developers based on 5% of the actual annual turnover for provincial key new products with a product sales revenue of more than 2 million yuan. These measures provide strong support for scientific and technological advancements in the agricultural product processing sector.

Furthermore, the province aims to strengthen talent introduction in this industry. Zuo Feng expressed support for agricultural product processing enterprises in their efforts to attract college graduates through incentives such as house purchase subsidies and provident fund loans. This commitment aligns with the “60 Longjiang Talent Revitalization Measures” and talent policies issued by various regions, demonstrating the province’s determination and crucial support for expanding the intensive processing of agricultural products.

Zuo Feng emphasized the confidence of university scientific and technological workers in achieving their goals and tasks. Market demand serves as their guiding principle, and they actively engage in scientific research activities while coordinating innovation resources within the university. By leveraging the school’s scientific and technological innovation platform, which includes 28 provincial and ministerial platforms such as the national miscellaneous grain center and the grain by-product processing center of the Ministry of Education, they aim to conduct basic research and applied technology research. They will also rely on national-level projects to integrate resources, transform technologies, and serve enterprises more effectively. The transformation of scientific and technological achievements will be actively pursued to promote the integration of talent chains, value chains, and industrial chains.

Through the utilization of its technological innovation platform, Heilongjiang Bayi Agricultural Reclamation University, in collaboration with other stakeholders, is poised to drive the transformation and growth of the intensive processing of agricultural products in Heilongjiang Province. The province’s commitment to scientific and technological advancements, as outlined in the “Three-Year Action Plan” and “Policies and Measures,” underpins their efforts towards a more robust and innovative agricultural product processing industry.