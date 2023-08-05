Aeranti Corallo approves launch of Rai transition to DVB-T2 by 10 January 2024

In the session of the Parliamentary Commission for the general direction and supervision of radio and television services held on 3 August last, the hearing of the Minister of Enterprise and Made in Italy, sen. Adolfo Ursoregarding the renewal of the Service Contract between MIMIT and the Rai public Concessionaire.

On that occasion, the Minister underlined, among other things, that Rai will have to undertake to disseminate its own national mux in dvb-t2 standard by 10 January 2024 and to prepare the transition of the remaining muxes to the dvb-t2 standard according to the roadmap prepared by the Ministry, in line with sector regulations.

The Minister then added that Rai, in this case, will play the role of innovation accelerator, with undoubted beneficial effects on the entire sector, starting with that of local TV, which is also the historical and cultural heritage of our territory.

In this regard, the coordinator Coral aerants, adv. Marco Rossignoliexpressed the satisfaction of the local television sector for the imminent start of the transition process to second generation digital terrestrial television Dvb-T2.

Aeranti-Corallo has been calling for this start for some time because – Rossignoli stated – with the current, obsolete Dvb-T technology, the local television broadcaster has particularly limited radio-electric spaces to be able to broadcast programs with adequate technical quality.

Only with the transition to Dvb-t2/HEVC – continued Rossignoli – will local TVs be able to have transmission capacity spaces to broadcast with good quality and also in HD.

Rossignoli therefore highlighted that the start of the January 10, 2024 the transition to Dvbt-2 should produce an acceleration in the sale of television sets and decoders suitable for reception of the new technology.

For this reason – concluded Rossignoli – Aeranti-Corallo hopes that the transition process will be completed in a very short time, because only with this completion will local TVs be able to concretely access Dvb-T2.

DVB-T2 is the new technology for digital terrestrial television, which represents the evolution of the current DVB-T standard. Compared to DVB-T, DVB-T2 offers greater efficiency in signal coding, allowing more high definition (HD) channels to be transmitted using the same amount of bandwidth. In particular, thanks to the adoption of the new HEVC compression system, with DVB-T2 it is possible to transmit the same content using approximately 50% of the capacity required by the current MPEG-4 codec. This greater efficiency will allow both national and local television broadcasters to improve the quality and high definition of their channels. To receive DVB-T2 channels it is necessary to have televisions or decoders compatible with the new standard.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

