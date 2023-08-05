Hallescher FC beat Rot-Weiss Essen at the start of the 3rd division

As of: 08/04/2023 9:25 p.m

Hallesche FC won the opening game of the third division season. Halle only had to tremble against Rot-Weiss Essen at the end.

Hallesche FC started the new season with success. In the first game, the Sreto Ristic team beat Rot-Weiss Essen 2-1 in front of 12,429 spectators. Especially in the last few minutes, the hosts still had to tremble for the three points they believed to be safe.

The HFC started with five newcomers in the starting lineup: goalkeeper returnee Sven Müller (Dresden), Enrique Lofolomo (Mönchengladbach II), Tom Baumgart (Aue), Meris Skenderovic (1860 Munich) and Dominic Baumann (Zwickau) made their competitive debut for the Saxony-Anhalt.

HFC newcomer Baumann does not hesitate

And the new ones stood out immediately. After winning the ball early in the build-up game, Baumann used a rebound from 13 meters and pushed in after just 105 seconds to give HFC the lead. Essen wasn’t shocked by this for long and quickly tried to compensate. Müller had to show all his skills for the first time after six minutes after a shot by Torben Müsel. As a result, both teams kept getting into good finishing situations, but it became really dangerous with two free kicks from Essen, which Müsel (26′) and Thomas Eisfeld (38′) shot into the side netting.

Bitter for the HFC: within a very short time, two players, Nico Hug and Skenderovic, were injured and had to be replaced. Good for the HFC: in the middle of Essen’s urgent phase, the Ristic-Elf scored the next goal. Baumgart headed a corner kick from Niklas Kreuzer, who was playing his 150th third division game, from five meters into the far corner.

Header – goal: Tom Baumgart scores the 2:0 for the HFC.

Halle seeks control, RWE scores

In the second period, RWE tried to determine the course of the game from the start, Halle defended it quite confidently for long stretches and then found their way back into the game better. However, there were hardly any real deals on either side. Up to the 70th minute: Essen combined well to the right, and Isiah Young headed in the butter-soft cross at the far post to connect.

Essen now smelled the morning air, while the HFC hardly managed any relief attacks. Essen always came dangerously in front of the goal and Halle also got lucky. Referee Patrick Kessel (78) missed a penalty-worthy foul. In the end, the game only took place around the Halle penalty area, the home side managed to keep the three points in their ranks, also thanks to their strong keeper Sven Müller.

