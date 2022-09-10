This is a story of tenacity, patience, and a lot of love. Rohela is a young Afghan woman, who arrived in Italy nine years ago to be able to take care of her very young daughter. The little girl needed surgery, and then treatment. Rohela was also pregnant, and for her daughter he had divided her heart: half in Italy, the other half in Afghanistan, where she had left two other young children.
