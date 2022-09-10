The Rossoneri coach comments on the refereeing: “In Italy everything is booed and then the players get nervous. In the Champions League he lets himself be played. Against Spalletti’s blues we will find other solutions”

Stefano Pioli is visibly satisfied for three sweaty as ever: “An important victory because it was painful, wanted to be fought – says the Italian champion coach to Sky – We gritted our teeth after playing an excellent first half, in which we could score a few goals. In addition. Then we obviously had difficulties in 10. Here Juve and Lazio drew, it was not an easy match. We had goals: to make less tactical mistakes and to have a better approach and I would say that we have hit them “.

your leao — Pioli then talks about Leao and the first yellow card, which became lethal once the second arrived: “Every time an attacker defends the ball, if the defender throws himself he gets a yellow card. Okay, I’m sorry, I asked him in the interval to be careful, he wanted to make that play … It will mean that with Napoli it will be someone else’s turn. De Ketelaere did well, he had continuity, he was dangerous, he even scored. He is doing well everything we are asking him and he is doing it with availability and exploiting his talent “. Then comes Tonali: “He is an important player, one who has never stopped believing in his possibilities. He has become a player of great personality, strength, quality, he is complete, but he knows he can do even better. happy for the well-deserved renewal. He feels everything inside and brings him onto the pitch. These are attitudes that make the difference. ” See also The "Feltre" Ferlaino tells Maradona: "This is how I took it"

napoli — After an excursus on volleyball and tennis, we return to talk about the match: “Milan-Napoli without Osimhen and Leao? I forgive both of us, a lot. More of us because Rebic will still be out. It happens. This has been a very busy week: derby , Salzburg, tonight. Now let’s think about the Champions League with a heavy match for the group with Dinamo Zagreb. Rafa is becoming decisive but we will find other solutions. What did I say to Leao before the game? That he was joking and usually does well when I see him like this. He told me not to worry. Maybe I would have done better … Differences with refereeing in the Champions League: here all the half contacts boo. little difference “.

tonal — For Sandro Tonali, that of Marassi was a special match, because it came the day after the contract extension until 2017: “It is not the most prestigious victory because there was that of the derby but certainly the most important victory of this season. level of heart. We started well, scored, looked for the second, who canceled us, proved to be a great team, to never give up. What starts from here? The idea of ​​improving, because even today we have not done everything in the right way, then the game got complicated after the expulsion. But we have always remained a team. The desire to win that we saw today resumes. We took the last drops of petrol we had left and we put them on the field, demonstrating why We won the Scudetto. I feel this environment a lot, it was an important day for me, the fans once again pushed us. We knew from the beginning of the retreat that it was played every three days, and we are ready “. See also Ibrahimovic: Winning the Champions League will not make me better because I am the best – yqqlm

September 10, 2022 (change September 10, 2022 | 23:33)

© breaking latest news

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

