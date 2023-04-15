Home » Afinia announced power outages in the municipalities of Cesar and southern Magdalena
Afinia announced power outages in the municipalities of Cesar and southern Magdalena

Through a statement, Afinia, a subsidiary of Grupo EPM, announced that from the Monday 17 to Wednesday 19 April, some municipalities of Cesar and southern Magdalena they will be without energy service.

Next, the exact time and place where the company will carry out power cuts:

-Monday April 17:

Step: In the rural area, new structures and equipment will be installed, tasks for which it is necessary to suspend electricity from 7:15 a.m. to 5:20 p.m., in the La Loma 1 circuit, which supplies power to the La Loma corregimiento of Potrerillo.

-Tuesday April 18:

The Copey: From 7:15 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., the service will be interrupted in the Chimila corregimiento and sectors surrounding the San Francisco de Asís – Chimila road.

Wednesday April 19:

La Paz Substation: Electricity will be suspended in the urban and rural areas of the municipalities of La Paz, San Diego and Manaure between 8:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.

Sheets of San Angel (Magdalena): from 7:00 am to 5:15 pm, in the urban and rural areas of this municipality, the energy service will be suspended.

